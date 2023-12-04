Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

EWA traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,885. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.