Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,952 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.88. 1,288,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.