Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Insider Will Wilkins Purchases 4,813 Shares

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) insider Will Wilkins purchased 4,813 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £10,011.04 ($12,644.99).
Mpac Group Stock Up 1.7 %
MPAC opened at GBX 211 ($2.67) on Monday. Mpac Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 183.14 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.82. The company has a market cap of £43.19 million, a PE ratio of -20,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.19.
Mpac Group Company Profile
