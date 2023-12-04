Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Insider Will Wilkins Purchases 4,813 Shares

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) insider Will Wilkins purchased 4,813 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £10,011.04 ($12,644.99).

Mpac Group Stock Up 1.7 %

MPAC opened at GBX 211 ($2.67) on Monday. Mpac Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 183.14 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.82. The company has a market cap of £43.19 million, a PE ratio of -20,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

