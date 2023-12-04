MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $850.00

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 837 ($10.57), with a volume of 14507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 817.50 ($10.33).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 750.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 656.33. The company has a market capitalization of £136.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,479.17 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at MS INTERNATIONAL

In other MS INTERNATIONAL news, insider Michael O’Connell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 720 ($9.09) per share, with a total value of £216,000 ($272,830.62). Company insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

