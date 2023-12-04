M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Sells $3,770,520.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTB traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.39. The stock had a trading volume of 914,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,425. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

