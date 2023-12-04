NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Up 6.2%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 159,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 715,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NaaS Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 329.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.28%. The company had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

