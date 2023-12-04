NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) versus NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Head-To-Head Analysis

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology -329.71% -151.28% -36.58% NovelStem International N/A -2,613.09% -200.89%

Risk & Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.8% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NaaS Technology and NovelStem International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 37.79 -$817.34 million ($0.58) -3.59 NovelStem International $10,000.00 N/A -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NaaS Technology and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NaaS Technology currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.27%. Given NaaS Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NaaS Technology is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats NovelStem International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

