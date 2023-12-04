Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $87.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nabors Industries

In other news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nabors Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nabors Industries by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nabors Industries by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.