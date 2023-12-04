NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 8.36% of NanoString Technologies worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 739,396 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 240,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 162,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NanoString Technologies

About NanoString Technologies

(Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.