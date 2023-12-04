NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) received a C$3.25 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.10% from the company’s current price.

GRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NanoXplore Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GRA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.03. 49,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,623. The firm has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$1.87 and a 12-month high of C$3.57.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.33 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoXplore will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

