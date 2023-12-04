National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$93.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NA. CIBC decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB set a C$108.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.95.

Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$93.33. 444,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,896. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.04.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5957447 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,009.20. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

