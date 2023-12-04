National Bankshares Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$117.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CSFB set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.52.

Shares of BMO traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$113.77. The company had a trading volume of 528,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,475. The stock has a market cap of C$82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$114.87. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.671126 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

