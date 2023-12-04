National Bankshares Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Veritas Investment Research decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$206.41.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$152.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$185.43. The firm has a market cap of C$29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.06 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 5.2676785 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

