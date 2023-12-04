National Bankshares Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Veritas Investment Research decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$206.41.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNV
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 5.2676785 earnings per share for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.