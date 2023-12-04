Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.62. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 42,096 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTCO

Natura &Co Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natura &Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 43.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 407.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 186,765 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.