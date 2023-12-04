NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Trading Up 2.9 %

VYX opened at $16.14 on Monday. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James G. Kelly purchased 32,100 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $497,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.