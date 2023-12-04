Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. TD Cowen started coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 142.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

