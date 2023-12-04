Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Down 15.9%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 103,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 318,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 3,357 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at $49,491,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 3,357 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at $49,491,859.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,786,769 shares of company stock worth $61,619,187.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

