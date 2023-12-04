New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

