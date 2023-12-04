New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse Sells 345,313 Shares

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$690,626.00.

Robert Joseph Chausse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of New Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$151,240.50.

New Gold Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.51. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Gold ( TSE:NGD ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$270.07 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1098575 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also

