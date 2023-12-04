New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDUGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.57.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

