New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.57.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
