Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 8.9%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 8,521,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 736% from the average daily volume of 1,019,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

