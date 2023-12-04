NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Bought by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy accounts for 9.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of NexGen Energy worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,113. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.86.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

