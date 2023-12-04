NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $536.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.56. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

