NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,862 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.68% of NMI worth $56,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NMI by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,086. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

