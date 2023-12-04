Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.22. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 8,524,450 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

