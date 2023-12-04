Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) President Sells $52,367.04 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,371. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.