Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Buys 63,364 Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,364 shares during the quarter. Duos Technologies Group accounts for 0.4% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned 2.09% of Duos Technologies Group worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DUOT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. 7,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,955. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group ( OTCMKTS:DUOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.