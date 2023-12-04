Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. News makes up 5.7% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in News by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

