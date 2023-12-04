Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Has $7.80 Million Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 3.1% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of FTAI Aviation worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $123,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

FTAI traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 120,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.82. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

