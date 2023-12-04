Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.55 Million in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises approximately 2.2% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 125.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 67,259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 249,747 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,392. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

