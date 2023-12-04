Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up approximately 1.3% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $47,578,000. NNS Holding bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,935,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.61. 13,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.19. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.40 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.