Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for approximately 6.5% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Management worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500 and sold 720,874 shares valued at $75,082,110. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Bank of America upped their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock traded down $2.70 on Monday, hitting $109.11. 113,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,728. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.26%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.