Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 87,302 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 10.3% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $60.28. 31,594,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,550,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

