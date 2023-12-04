Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given New $115.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NVO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $451.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

