NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 6.2% Higher

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.27. 559,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,386,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVCR

NovoCure Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.52.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.