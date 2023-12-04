Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.92) to GBX 1,200 ($15.16) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.79) to GBX 1,150 ($14.53) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,093.29 ($13.81).
WPP Price Performance
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
