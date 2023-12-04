Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on 888. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
888 Stock Up 19.1 %
Insider Activity at 888
In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($50,524.19). 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
