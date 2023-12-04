Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on 888. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get 888 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on 888

888 Stock Up 19.1 %

Insider Activity at 888

Shares of 888 stock traded up GBX 13.45 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 84.05 ($1.06). 4,457,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,105. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.90 ($1.69). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,208.32. The firm has a market cap of £377.01 million, a PE ratio of -215.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($50,524.19). 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

888 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.