Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after buying an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

