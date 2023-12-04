Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.98

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.98 and last traded at $66.14, with a volume of 19339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 95,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

