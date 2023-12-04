Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,321,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290,819 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,052,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after acquiring an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

