Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 369894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.