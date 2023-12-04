Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.52

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 184850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

