Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.80

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 154898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

