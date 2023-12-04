Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NVEI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Nuvei Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.54. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,701,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 263.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 970,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 824,991 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

