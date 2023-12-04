Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Up to $21.19

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.19, but opened at $21.85. Nuvei shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 68,142 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is -500.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

