NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO Sells $903,312.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,517. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day moving average of $197.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

