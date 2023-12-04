NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $408,000.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Wuamett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.28. 1,638,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,517. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.78.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

