NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lowered by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $225.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

