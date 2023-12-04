Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. 654,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,023,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

