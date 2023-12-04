Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) were up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 889,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,429,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.98 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 58.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 809.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 221,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 34.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.